Letters: That's one small step for the Bruins

John Smoltz is what all true baseball fans should want at any time of year. Three cheers for him pointing out that “the shift” in baseball should be an embarrassment to any major league hitter. Imagine any other professional athlete not learning to take advantage of such a ridiculous defense. It’s like football teams not learning to use the forward pass against a run defense. Or in tennis not learning to lob against net-rushers or to use the drop shot for baseline huggers.