Dave Roberts found the note after his flight home to San Diego. In the fall of 2004, Roberts and the rest of the Boston Red Sox had paraded down the banks of the Charles River to christen an improbable championship. Roberts was a role player on the team, but he relished his contributions. He did not realize their magnitude until he saw the message left on his suitcase by a baggage handler at Logan International Airport.
“You’re going to be a Red Sox legend forever,” it read.
Roberts had played six seasons in the major leagues, and he would play four more, but his place in baseball lore became anchored on Oct. 17, 2004. He was the man who stole the base that sparked the comeback that ended the Curse of the Bambino.
A look at each of the Dodgers’ World Series appearances, from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.
1916: Boston Red Sox 4, Brooklyn Robins 1
Game 1—Red Sox 6, Robins 5