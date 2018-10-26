Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is taken out in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 23. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

If the Dodgers fail to gain control of the World Series over their next three games against the Boston Red Sox, the waving of blue towels at Chavez Ravine intended to inspire the home team could double as a farewell gesture for many of their key players whose contracts are running out.

Rest assured, regardless of how much of their roster they retain, the Dodgers will remain competitive next season.

But being competitive isn’t the same as winning a championship. That’s why the Dodgers have to salvage this series and reverse the two-games-to-zero deficit, because they might not return to this stage of the postseason for some time.