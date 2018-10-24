BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Bellinger in at center. Hernandez moves to left. Betts walked. Benintendi singled to left-center, Betts to second. And that’s it for Kershaw. So much for the battle of the aces. Kershaw did not even look at Roberts when he was removed. Ryan Madson pitching now. The runners advanced on a wild pitch. Pearce walked, loading the bases. Martinez struck out swinging. Bogaerts grounds to short, forcing Pearce at second. Betts scored. 4-3 Red Sox. Devers singled to right, Benintendi scoring. 5-3 Red Sox. Kinsler lined to right. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 3