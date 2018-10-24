TOP OF SEVENTH: Ryan Brasier now pitching. Joc Pederson, batting for Barnes, grounded to short. Max Muncy, batting for Dozier, singled to right-center. Turner singled to center, Muncy to second. Yasmani Grandal hit for Freese. That is the Dodgers’ last position player on the bench. Better hope no one gets hurt. Grandal walked, loading the bases with one out for Machado. Machado flied to center, Muncy scoring. And the Red Sox will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to face Bellinger. Bellinger flied to center. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 4
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Julio Urias now pitching. Leon strikes out swinging. Bradley strikes out looking. Betts popped to first.
TOP OF SIXTH: Joe Kelly now pitching. Kemp strikes out swinging. Hernandez strikes out swinging. Puig grounded to first. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 3
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Bellinger in at center. Hernandez moves to left. Betts walked. Benintendi singled to left-center, Betts to second. And that’s it for Kershaw. So much for the battle of the aces. Kershaw did not even look at Roberts when he was removed. Ryan Madson pitching now. The runners advanced on a wild pitch. Pearce walked, loading the bases. Martinez struck out swinging. Bogaerts grounds to short, forcing Pearce at second. Betts scored. 4-3 Red Sox. Devers singled to right, Benintendi scoring. 5-3 Red Sox. Kinsler lined to right. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 3
TOP OF FIFTH: Dozier walked. And that’s it for Chris Sale. He made 91 pitches and didn’t have command tonight. Matt Barnes is coming in to pitch. Will the Dodgers stick with Freese, or switch to Max Muncy? Turner singled to left, Dozier to second. Freese struck out swinging at a pitch in the dirt. With Machado batting, the runners took second and third on a wild pitch. Machado grounded to second, scoring Dozier. Cody Bellinger, batting for Taylor, flied to right. DODGERS 3, RED SOX 3.
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Kinsler struck out swinging. Leon struck out looking. Bradley grounded to first. RED SOX 3, DODGERS 2
TOP OF FOURTH: Hernandez struck out swinging. Puig struck out swinging. Barnes lined to center. RED SOX 3, DODGERS 2
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Betts strikes out swinging. Benintendi singles to left. Pearce grounds into a 6-4-3 double play. But wait, the call at first is overturned; the inning marches on. Man on first, two out. Martinez doubles to center, Pearce scores. Bogaerts is walked intentionally. Devers strikes out swinging. RED SOX 3, DODGERS 2
TOP OF THIRD: Dozier flied to left. Turner singled to right. Joe Buck has already awarded the World Series to the Red Sox. Freese singled to left, Turner stopping at second. Machado singled to left, scoring Turner, Freese stopping at second. Taylor struck out looking. Kemp grounded to the pitcher. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Rafael Devers walked. Ian Kinsler struck out swinging. Sandy Leon singled to right, Devers to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounded into a 6-3 double play. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1.