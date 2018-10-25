The Fenway Park security guard climbed atop the visitor's dugout and motioned toward the clutch of Dodgers fans huddled near the tunnel that connects the field to the clubhouse. The staffer waved his hands at the group late Wednesday evening.
"Out! Out! Out!" the guard said. "Time to go!"
The fans were bundled in Dodgers jackets and beanies, wearing enough layers to stave off the 40-degree chill as midnight approached. They had more interest sticking around Boston than the Dodgers themselves after two nights getting squashed by the Red Sox. After a 4-2 loss in Game 2 of the World Series, the Dodgers will fly to Los Angeles on Thursday in jeopardy of seeing their season end this weekend at Dodger Stadium.
The high-flying offense has yet to materialize. Their starting pitchers have yet to record an out in the sixth inning. Their bullpen has yet to find a mess they can clean up. Ryan Madson played a pivotal role for the second night in a row, handing back the lead by allowing three inherited runners to score in the fifth inning.
The hitters produced a fourth-inning flurry but little else against Boston starter David Price. Price spun six innings of two-run baseball, topping the 4 2/3 innings from Ryu. Charged with four runs on the evening, Ryu watched three score from the bench with Madson on the mound.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Muncy to first. Taylor to second. Pederson in at left. Pedro Baez pitching. Martinez lined to center. Bogaerts lined to center. Devers grounded to second. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Moreland in at first. Nathan Eovaldi pitching. Bellinger struck out swinging. Turner grounded to short. Joc Pederson, batting for Freese, flied to left. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Grandal in at catcher. Muncy in at second. Kenta Maeda pitching. Vazquez grounded to second. Betts doubled to left. Benintendi struck out swinging. With left-hander Mitch Moreland batting for Pearce, the Dodgers counter with Scott Alexander. Moreland struck out swinging. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
TOP OF SEVENTH: Joe Kelly now pitching. Max Muncy, batting for Hernandez, struck out swinging. Puig grounded to third. Yasmani Grandal, batting for Barnes, struck out looking. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Julio Urias pitching. Devers lined to center. Kinsler flied to center. Bradley popped to third. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
TOP OF SIXTH: Machado flied to left. Taylor tried to bunt his way on but bunted it too hard and was thrown out. Kemp grounded to third. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Cody Bellinger in at center. Hernandez moves from center to second. Dozier out of the game. Kinsler grounds to first. Bradley popped to short. Vazquez singled to right. Betts singled to center. Benintendi walked. Bases loaded, two out. That’s it for Ryu, with Ryan Madson coming into the game. Pearce walked, scoring a run. Martinez singled to right, scoring two. Bogaerts struck out swinging. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2.