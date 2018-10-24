BOSTON — For 163 games during the regular season and 11 more in October, the Dodgers could comfort themselves by knowing they possessed more talent than the other club on the field. No team holstered more firepower. No opposing roster stockpiled more depth. No clubhouse boasted a more effective blend of superstars and role players. When the standings suggested the Dodgers were bound for an early winter, the team steeled itself with self-confidence.
As the Dodgers sputtered through the summer, a budding juggernaut developed on the East Coast. The Boston Red Sox won 108 games this season, more than any team in 17 years, and picked up steam in the playoffs. Boston brushed aside a 100-win Yankees team and blitzed the defending champions from Houston to set up a date with the Dodgers in the World Series.
In the days leading up to Game 1, some Dodgers joked about how they would enjoy being treated like an underdog. That was before they absorbed the clout of their opponent in an 8-4 loss Tuesday at Fenway Park. Boston met every Dodgers’ action with a more forceful reaction.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Leon singles to center. Bradley struck out swinging. Betts struck out looking. Benintendi grounded to second. RED SOX 8, DODGERS 4.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Moreland in at first. Nunez in at third. Nathan Eovaldi in to pitch. Kemp grounded to short. Hernandez grounded to second. Puig grounded to short. RED SOX 8, DODGERS 4
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Muncy in at first. Hernandez moves to second. Pederson in at left. Grandal in at catcher. Benintendi doubled to left. That brings Pedro Baez into the game to pitch. Mitch Moreland, batting for Pearce, strikes out swinging. Martinez was walked intentionally. Bogaerts struck out swinging. Alex Wood replaces Baez. Eduardo Nunez, batting for Devers, homered to left. 8-4 Red Sox. Kinsler popped to second. RED SOX 8, DODGERS 4
TOP OF SEVENTH: Ryan Brasier now pitching. Joc Pederson, batting for Barnes, grounded to short. Max Muncy, batting for Dozier, singled to right-center. Turner singled to center, Muncy to second. Yasmani Grandal hit for Freese. That is the Dodgers’ last position player on the bench. Better hope no one gets hurt. Grandal walked, loading the bases with one out for Machado. Machado flied to center, Muncy scoring. And the Red Sox will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to face Bellinger. Bellinger flied to center. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 4
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Julio Urias now pitching. Leon strikes out swinging. Bradley strikes out looking. Betts popped to first.
TOP OF SIXTH: Joe Kelly now pitching. Kemp strikes out swinging. Hernandez strikes out swinging. Puig grounded to first. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 3
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Bellinger in at center. Hernandez moves to left. Betts walked. Benintendi singled to left-center, Betts to second. And that’s it for Kershaw. So much for the battle of the aces. Kershaw did not even look at Roberts when he was removed. Ryan Madson pitching now. The runners advanced on a wild pitch. Pearce walked, loading the bases. Martinez struck out swinging. Bogaerts grounds to short, forcing Pearce at second. Betts scored. 4-3 Red Sox. Devers singled to right, Benintendi scoring. 5-3 Red Sox. Kinsler lined to right. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 3
TOP OF FIFTH: Dozier walked. And that’s it for Chris Sale. He made 91 pitches and didn’t have command tonight. Matt Barnes is coming in to pitch. Will the Dodgers stick with Freese, or switch to Max Muncy? Turner singled to left, Dozier to second. Freese struck out swinging at a pitch in the dirt. With Machado batting, the runners took second and third on a wild pitch. Machado grounded to second, scoring Dozier. Cody Bellinger, batting for Taylor, flied to right. DODGERS 3, RED SOX 3.
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Kinsler struck out swinging. Leon struck out looking. Bradley grounded to first. RED SOX 3, DODGERS 2