Isaac Tellez was walking through a Walmart in Arkansas with his daughter last year when he thought she was pulling a fast one on him.
Elia, 11, likes to persuade her dad to give her money for the claw machines. He thought she was joking when she told him there was a stuffed Yasiel Puig doll in the machine.
“I was like, ‘Girl, we’re in northwest Arkansas. There’s no Puig in there.’ And there he was.”
The Red Sox did not shy away from starting Chris Sale in Sunday’s Game 5 because he’d fallen ill again, as he did during the American League Championship Series.
But one victory away from capturing the World Series, Boston was preparing for its worst-case scenario. If the Dodgers force Game 6, the Red Sox will turn to Sale to start on extra rest Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Sale was available in the bullpen for Game 5, but Cora said he’d only turn to his ace if the perfect situation came up.
On the morning after President Trump ripped Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for removing Rich Hill with a four-run lead in the World Series, Hill did not thank Trump for standing up for him. Instead, Hill ripped Trump for his tweet.
And then Hill stood up for himself, saying his interest in telling Roberts to keep an eye on him was “an act of selflessness.”
Said Hill: “We need to change the narrative of this, where it’s being insinuated that I wanted to come out of the game. “
The manager botched the seventh inning. The closer botched the eighth. And in the ninth, with the lead gone and the energy leaking from Dodger Stadium, one of the few useful relievers acquired earlier in the summer by Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman botched the ninth.
Call it a historic collapse. Call it a systematic breakdown. Call it the early onset of winter. All apply, yet none precisely capture the bitterness of the fourth game of the World Series, a 9-6 defeat to the Boston Red Sox, when the Dodgers stood on the verge of tying this series and let the opportunity slip through their collective fingers.
Up four runs in the seventh inning, eight outs from a shutout, the Dodgers crumbled. Manager Dave Roberts pressed the wrong buttons. Kenley Jansen combusted once again. Dylan Floro could not stymy the most prolific offense in baseball, instead trembling in their wake.
There were screams, a bat flip and a glove slammed into the dirt. But all Drew Nash saw was his father rising to his feet.
So the 17-year-old stood up too, putting himself in position to catch Yasiel Puig’s three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the World Series.
“It was crazy,” Drew said. “I didn’t even see it coming.”