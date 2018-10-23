Advertisement
Dodgers-Red Sox World Series Game 1: The Fall Classic begins today

The Dodgers return to the World Series for the second year in a row, this time against the Boston Red Sox, who led the majors with 108 wins this season. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 5:09 p.m. Join us here throughout the day for pre-game, in-game and post-game news, updates and videos.

Schedule
 

Game 1: Tuesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw) at Red Sox (Chris Sale). TV: Fox

Game 2: Wednesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Hyun-Jin Ryu) at Red Sox (David Price). TV: Fox

Game 3: Friday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (Walker Buehler) at Dodgers (TBA). TV: Fox

Game 4: Saturday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (TBA) at Dodgers (TBA). TV: Fox

Game 5*: Sunday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (TBA) at Dodgers (TBA). TV: Fox

Game 6*: Tuesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (TBA) at Red Sox (TBA). TV: Fox

Game 7*: Wednesday. 5 p.m., Dodgers (TBA) at Red Sox (TBA). TV: Fox

*-if necessary. All times Pacific.

