Dodgers-Red Sox World Series Game 1: The Fall Classic begins today

The Dodgers return to the World Series for the second year in a row, this time against the Boston Red Sox, who led the majors with 108 wins this season. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 5:09 p.m. Join us here throughout the day for pre-game, in-game and post-game news, updates and videos.
Schedule
Game 1: Tuesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw) at Red Sox (Chris Sale). TV: Fox
Game 2: Wednesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Hyun-Jin Ryu) at Red Sox (David Price). TV: Fox
Game 3: Friday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (Walker Buehler) at Dodgers (TBA). TV: Fox
Game 4: Saturday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (TBA) at Dodgers (TBA). TV: Fox
Game 5*: Sunday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (TBA) at Dodgers (TBA). TV: Fox
Game 6*: Tuesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (TBA) at Red Sox (TBA). TV: Fox
Game 7*: Wednesday. 5 p.m., Dodgers (TBA) at Red Sox (TBA). TV: Fox
*-if necessary. All times Pacific.
The Boston Red Sox began as the Boston Americans in 1901 and since then have gone on to win eight World Series and 13 league titles. Here’s one look at a team made up of the best players at each position in Red Sox history.
Catcher: Carlton Fisk (1969-80). The Red Sox just didn’t seem the same when he left for the White Sox. Easily their best catcher in history.
First base: Jimmie Foxx (1936-42). Hit .320 and slugged over .600 with the Red Sox. Had 50 homers, 175 RBIs in 1938.
The Dodgers began as the Brooklyn Atlantics in 1884 and since then have gone on to win six World Series and 23 league titles. Here’s one look at a team made up of the best players in Dodgers history.
Catcher: Roy Campanella (1948-57). He just edges out Mike Piazza. Campanella won three MVPs and was solid defensively. One of three Dodgers catchers to hit at least 100 homers.
First base: Gil Hodges (1943-61). Edges Steve Garvey. Had a lower average than Garvey, but was better at almost everything else. Should be in the Hall of Fame.
A look at each of the Dodgers’ World Series appearances, from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.
1916: Boston Red Sox 4, Brooklyn Robins 1
Game 1—Red Sox 6, Robins 5
Dave Roberts found the note after his flight home to San Diego. In the fall of 2004, Roberts and the rest of the Boston Red Sox had paraded down the banks of the Charles River to christen an improbable championship. Roberts was a role player on the team, but he relished his contributions. He did not realize their magnitude until he saw the message left on his suitcase by a baggage handler at Logan International Airport.
“You’re going to be a Red Sox legend forever,” it read.
Roberts had played six seasons in the major leagues, and he would play four more, but his place in baseball lore became anchored on Oct. 17, 2004. He was the man who stole the base that sparked the comeback that ended the Curse of the Bambino.