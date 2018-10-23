Ian Kinsler is the only man who played with Mookie Betts and Mike Trout this season. That gives Kinsler a unique perspective in the American League most valuable player debate.
So, if he had a vote for MVP, who would he pick?
“Mookie Betts, because he is the best all-around player,” Kinsler said Monday. “He impacts the game in every aspect.”
Game 1: Tuesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw) at Red Sox (Chris Sale). TV: Fox
Game 2: Wednesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Hyun-Jin Ryu) at Red Sox (David Price). TV: Fox
Game 3: Friday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (TBA) at Dodgers (Walker Buehler). TV: Fox
Soon after the Dodgers landed here on Sunday, Clayton Kershaw caught a ride to Fenway Park. He has never pitched here in his 10-year career, and he was operating under a schedule misaligned by his appearance as a reliever in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. In order to be ready to start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Kershaw needed to get in a workout.
So he climbed atop the bullpen mound, clad in a long-sleeve T-shirt and shorts, to reorient his delivery. He practiced his motion without throwing a baseball, ensuring he would be ready to face Red Sox ace Chris Sale in the Series opener.