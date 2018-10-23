They gathered around the table and waited three-deep, cameras and recorders and lights, for the Dodgers’ star shortstop and latest antihero. They were waiting to ask Manny Machado about the time he slid into Dustin Pedroia’s leg as a member of the Baltimore Orioles last season. About the time the Boston Red Sox threw at him in retaliation two days later and again over a week later, and his profanity-spiced reaction toward the organization afterward. About his questionable behavior in the National League Championship Series and the unfiltered loathing Milwaukee unloaded in response. About whether it bothered him that peers have called him a dirty player.
Machado didn’t want to talk about any of it.
When figuring out the dynamics of this historic World Series between the Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox, one needs to really know only one fact: The “Beat L.A’’ chant started in Boston.
Ian Kinsler is the only man who played with Mookie Betts and Mike Trout this season. That gives Kinsler a unique perspective in the American League most valuable player debate.
So, if he had a vote for MVP, who would he pick?
“Mookie Betts, because he is the best all-around player,” Kinsler said Monday. “He impacts the game in every aspect.”
Game 1: Tuesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw) at Red Sox (Chris Sale). TV: Fox
Game 2: Wednesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Hyun-Jin Ryu) at Red Sox (David Price). TV: Fox
Game 3: Friday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (TBA) at Dodgers (Walker Buehler). TV: Fox
Soon after the Dodgers landed here on Sunday, Clayton Kershaw caught a ride to Fenway Park. He has never pitched here in his 10-year career, and he was operating under a schedule misaligned by his appearance as a reliever in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. In order to be ready to start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Kershaw needed to get in a workout.
So he climbed atop the bullpen mound, clad in a long-sleeve T-shirt and shorts, to reorient his delivery. He practiced his motion without throwing a baseball, ensuring he would be ready to face Red Sox ace Chris Sale in the Series opener.