BOSTON — Bullied for the second game in a row at Fenway Park, the Dodgers will return to Los Angeles on Thursday with their season in jeopardy of ending this weekend at Dodger Stadium. After a 4-2 defeat in Game 2 of the World Series, the Dodgers trail by two games and have little immediate reason for optimism.
The high-flying offense has yet to materialize. Their starting pitchers have yet to record an out in the sixth inning. Their bullpen has yet to find a mess they can clean up. Ryan Madson played a pivotal role for the second night in a row, handing back the lead by allowing three inherited runners to score in the fifth inning.
The hitters produced a fourth-inning flurry but little else against Boston starter David Price. Price spun six innings of two-run baseball, topping the 4 2/3 innings from Ryu. Charged with four runs on the evening, Ryu watched three score from the bench with Madson on the mound.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Muncy to first. Taylor to second. Pederson in at left. Pedro Baez pitching. Martinez lined to center. Bogaerts lined to center. Devers grounded to second. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Moreland in at first. Nathan Eovaldi pitching. Bellinger struck out swinging. Turner grounded to short. Joc Pederson, batting for Freese, flied to left. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Grandal in at catcher. Muncy in at second. Kenta Maeda pitching. Vazquez grounded to second. Betts doubled to left. Benintendi struck out swinging. With left-hander Mitch Moreland batting for Pearce, the Dodgers counter with Scott Alexander. Moreland struck out swinging. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
TOP OF SEVENTH: Joe Kelly now pitching. Max Muncy, batting for Hernandez, struck out swinging. Puig grounded to third. Yasmani Grandal, batting for Barnes, struck out looking. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Julio Urias pitching. Devers lined to center. Kinsler flied to center. Bradley popped to third. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
TOP OF SIXTH: Machado flied to left. Taylor tried to bunt his way on but bunted it too hard and was thrown out. Kemp grounded to third. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Cody Bellinger in at center. Hernandez moves from center to second. Dozier out of the game. Kinsler grounds to first. Bradley popped to short. Vazquez singled to right. Betts singled to center. Benintendi walked. Bases loaded, two out. That’s it for Ryu, with Ryan Madson coming into the game. Pearce walked, scoring a run. Martinez singled to right, scoring two. Bogaerts struck out swinging. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF FIFTH: Dozier lined to left. Turner grounded to third. Freese lined to center. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 1
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Martinez grounded to short. Bogaerts struck out looking. Devers struck out swinging. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 1