It all started with a Kole Calhoun doodle. Then it wouldn’t end.
Angelina Choi is behind the Twitter account @drawawalk, which illustrates some of baseball’s weird, wacky and memorable moments.
“At first I was drawing whatever request came in,” the 23-year-old says. She fields requests from other Twitter users but has been more selective over time as the account develops a theme.
The kids weren’t pleased.
It was going on 10 p.m. Friday — five hours into Game 3 of the World Series — and Ryan Gilhooly and her 8-year-old brother, Sean, were being ushered to bed.
The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox would stretch to 7 hours and 20 minutes, the longest in World Series history.
Some things are easily forgivable. You lose your keys. You think the count is 2-1 when it’s 2-2. You think the game starts at 6 instead of 7.
But mistaking Sandy Koufax, one of the greatest pitchers of all time, for Bill Nye, the Science Guy? When you are running the social media account for a sports channel?
The joyous throng gathered around home plate at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, seven hours and 20 minutes after this monstrosity of a baseball game had begun.
Never before had a World Series game lasted this long.
Never before had a playoff game lasted this long. Never before had the Dodgers experienced a victory quite like their 3-2 walkoff over the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the World Series, an 18-inning agony that ended with sweet relief when Max Muncy launched a solo home run.
For a few minutes Friday night, Cody Bellinger was the loneliest person at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of the World Series was tied and his baserunning blunder had sucked the oxygen out of the building. He led off the bottom of the ninth with a textbook opposite-field single off Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price, giving the Dodgers a prime chance to score the winning run for their first victory of the series. But moments later, with a full count on Yasmani Grandal, he darted for second base too early and Price caught him. After a quick rundown, Bellinger, who was caught stealing once in 15 attempts during the regular season, was tagged for the inning’s second out.
With that disappointment hanging over him, Bellinger took his spot in center field for the top of the 10th inning. From there, he masked his gaffe’s stink with a missile home. With pinch-runner Ian Kinsler at third base, pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez lifted a fly ball to center field. Bellinger settled behind the ball to gather some momentum as he caught it and transferred it from his glove to his left hand. His throw was off-line, but Austin Barnes was able to handle it and apply the tag to get Kinsler.
Bellinger’s defense kept the score tied — and may have kept the Dodgers’ championship hopes alive. Eight innings later, Max Muncy ended the longest playoff game in history with a walk-off home run in the 18th inning against Nathan Eovaldi to give the Dodgers a 3-2 win and a avoid a 3-0 series hole. They now trail the Red Sox two-games-to-one .