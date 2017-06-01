Fullerton crushes BYU in opener

Cal State Fullerton pounded out 22 hits in routing Brigham Young 13-2 on Thursday to open NCAA baseball tournament play in the Stanford regional.

Connor Seabold (11-4) struck out eight in seven innings, giving up two runs in picking up the win for the Titans (35-21), who will face top-seeded host Stanford on Friday night in a winner’s bracket game.

First baseman Dillon Persinger went four for five with three runs scored for the Titans. Hunter Cullen had three hits, including a homer and a double, and leadoff man Scott Hurst added a triple and a double.

Fullerton scored three runs in the first and three more in the third inning to jump ahead 6-0 and chase BYU starter Brady Corless (6-2).

Colton Shaver hit a solo home run for the Cougars (37-20), who lost to Cal State Fullerton for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.

Stanford 10, Sacramento State 0: Kris Bubic scattered five hits over eight shutout innings for the Cardinal (41-14), which got home runs from Quinn Brodey, Jack Klein and Matt Winaker.

Bubic (7-6) struck out 11.

Justin Dillon (5-8) took the loss for Sacramento State (32-28), which saw its eight-game winning streak end.