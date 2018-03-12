USC is left dumbfounded after larceny by NCAA

The Trojans had the best RPI of any major-conference team that did not get in the tournament. Even without injured star Bennie Boatwright, this was a veteran club led by a great pressure point guard in Jordan McLaughlin. It won its first two conference tournament games by an average of 16.5 points and then played champion Arizona tough through most of a loss in the final. This team barely missed the regional round a year ago and would have been a serious threat to win at least a couple of games this time.