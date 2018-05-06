Long Beach State tops UCLA for men's volleyball title

"That group is really special to me, they are salt of the earth guys and it means the world to me that they were here," Knipe said, referring to his 1991 team that beat USC in the finals in Honolulu. "However, it wasn't just them. Between that one and this one we've been in lots of Final Fours and we must've had 150 former players here today. That's the kind of culture we've built."