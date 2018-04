UCLA's Kenny Young, Jordan Lasley drafted by Ravens

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, from Anaheim Servite and Notre Dame, was chosen by the Green Bay Packers at No. 207. Linebacker Keishawn Bierria became the second player from Narbonne High selected in this year's draft, going to the Denver Broncos at No. 217. He was a standout at Washington. He played on the same 14-1 Narbonne team in 2012 as USC's Uchenna Nwosu, a second-round pick.