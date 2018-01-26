Pac-12: Arizona State's slump continues

Sedrick Barefield scored 17 points and hit the tying three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in regulation, helping Utah knock off No. 21 Arizona State 80-77 in overtime Thursday night at Tempe, Ariz.
Utah (13-7, 5-4 Pac-12) led 79-77 late in overtime and had a chance to stretch it, but David Collette missed two free throws with 20.9 seconds left. Arizona State (15-5, 3-5) missed two shots on the next possession and Barefield made one of two free throws. The Sun Devils' final shot, a running three-pointer by Tra Holder at the buzzer, was nowhere close.
Arizona State, which has lost five out of eight, went up three on Shannon Evans' layup with nine seconds left in regulation but opted not to foul and Barefield knocked down a three-pointer to send it to overtime tied at 69.
Barefield made all four of his three-point attempts and the Utes went 14 of 32 from the arc to avenge an earlier loss to the Sun Devils.
Holder led Arizona State with 23 points.
at No. 11 Arizona 80, Colorado 71: Allonzo Trier scored 23 points, Deandre Ayton added 20 and the Wildcats avenged their lone loss of the Pac-12 season and remained in first place in the conference.
The 7-foot-1 Ayton, expected to be at or near the top of the NBA draft this year, was 12 of 12 at the foul line as the Buffaloes tried to get physical with him, without much success.
Dusan Ristic added 15 points on seven-of-eight shooting for the Wildcats (17-4, 7-1 Pac-12), who were without forward Rawle Alkins for the second time in three games with a sore foot. He sat out last week's game at Stanford but played 34 minutes Saturday against California.
George King scored 22 points, including four of five three-pointers for Colorado (12-9, 4-5).