Roger Federer primed to stay No. 1 after being seeded No. 1 at BNP Paribas Open

Five-time Indian Wells champion Novak Djokovic, who had what he called "a small medical intervention" on his troublesome right elbow earlier this year, was seeded 10th in the tournament, which will award more than $17 million in prize money. Djokovic has played only four matches this year because of his elbow problems and hasn't played a tournament since he lost to Hyeon Chung of South Korea in straight sets in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January.