What to watch for in international soccer this weekend

Italy-Argentina: Italy had qualified for 14 consecutive World Cups before falling short in UEFA qualifying last fall. So the Azzurri will be out to prove a point when it meets Argentina in Manchester, England, in the national team's first game since the qualifying disaster. Meanwhile Argentina, which lost to Germany in extra time in the last World Cup, heads back to the tournament as one of the favorites and probably will be focusing on avoiding injury against an experienced – and angry – Italy. (BeIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.).