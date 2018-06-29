Sparks cannot complete comeback in 81-72 loss to Storm

Bird made a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer before assisting on back-to-back baskets by Alysha Clark and Howard during a 20-7 opening run and Seattle never trailed. The Sparks (11-4) tied it twice early in the fourth quarter, but Clark converted a 3-point play before Stewart made a driving layup and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 74-63 with 3:48 to play. Chelsea Gray's layup pulled L.A. within four about two minutes later, but Bird answered with a jumper and Loyd, after stealing the ensuing inbound pass, hit two free throws as the Storm pulled away.