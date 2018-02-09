Sparks to open 2018 season in a WNBA Finals rematch against Lynx

The Los Angeles Sparks will open the 2018 season on May 20 in a WNBA Finals rematch against the defending champion Lynx in Minnesota.
The Sparks, who will play in seven nationally televised games broadcast on ESPN2, took the Lynx to a deciding Game 5 in the championship series last summer. They will tip off their season opener at 2 p.m. PST.
Two of the nationally televised games will be at Staples Center, when the Sparks host the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. June 7 and the Lynx at 7 p.m. Aug. 2.
The other national broadcast games are: at Connecticut, 4 p.m. May 24; at Seattle, 6 p.m. June 28; at Minnesota, 5 p.m. July 5; at Phoenix, 4 p.m. Aug. 12.
Here is the Sparks' full schedule; all times Pacific:
Day/Date; Opponent, Time (National TV)
Sunday, May 20: at Minnesota, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tuesday, May 22: at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 24: at Connecticut, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday May 27: vs. Phoenix, 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 3: vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Thursday, June 7: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday June 10: vs. Chicago, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 12: vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 15: at Washington, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 17: at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 19: vs, Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 22: at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Sunday June 24: vs New York, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 26: vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 28: at Seattle 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Friday, June 29: at Las Vegas 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 1: vs. Las Vegas, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 3: vs. Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 5: at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, July 7: vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 10: at Seattle, noon
Thursday, July 12: vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 15: at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Friday, July 20: vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 22: at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 24: vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 2: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, Aug. 5: vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 8: at New York, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 9: at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 12: at Phoenix, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tuesday, Aug. 14: vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 17: at Washington, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 19: at Connecticut, noon