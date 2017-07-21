Defending champion Henrik Stenson is burglarized during British Open

Henrik Stenson, defending British Open champion, had more on his mind Friday than golf.

Someone burglarized the house in which he was staying, near Royal Birkdale. The incident happened Thursday, and the media was told a day later.

Thankfully for him and the tournament, the Claret Jug was returned Monday to the Royal & Ancient Golf Club, which allows the winner to keep the trophy during his yearlong reign.

“It’s obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds and the defending Open champion, so I am going to try not to let this spoil my week in any way,” Stenson said in a written statement.

“I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time.”

Stenson said the trophy had been given back, “but unfortunately, along with some valuable personal items, they have taken all of my clothing for the week.”

Said an R&A spokesman: “We were very sorry to hear about the burglary and have offered any assistance we can provide to Henrik and his family.”

