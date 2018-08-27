Tiger Woods on Trump: 'You have to respect the office'; Trump on Tiger: 'He is very smart'

Tiger Woods has been friendly with President Trump for several years, and their relationship may have gotten even friendlier this weekend.
After finishing the Northern Trust Open tied for 40th on Sunday, Woods was asked by a reporter about the nature his friendship with the president.
"Well, I've known Donald for a number of years,'' Woods said at Ridgewood Country Club. "We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.''
Asked what he would say about that friendship to immigrants and others who feel threatened by Trump’s policies, Woods answered: "He's the president of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office."
Woods then was offered the chance to weigh in on race relations in U.S., but he declined. “I just finished 72 holes and am really hungry,” he said.
Monday morning on Twitter, Trump praised Woods for refusing to “play the game” with the “Fake News Media.”
Woods also played golf with President Obama, as well as George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton after their presidencies. Efforts to play golf with George W. Bush while he was in office never worked out.