High School Sports

Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball scores, playoff pairings

Baseball equipment in a dugout.
(Associated Press)
By Steve Galluzzo
CITY SECTION

BASEBALL

Tuesday’s Results
Semifinals

Open Division

At Pepperdine
Birmingham 3, Carson 0
Bell 1, Granada Hills 0

Division II
At higher seeds
Monroe 10, Harbor Teacher 7
Eagle Rock 2, Port of LA 1

Division III
At higher seeds
LA University 7, East Valley 1
Lincoln 10, Jefferson 0

Wednesday’s Results
Semifinals

Division I
At Stengel Field
North Hollywood 6, Chatsworth 2
Wilmington Banning 5, South East 0

Friday’s Schedule
Finals
At Stengel Field

Division II
#8 Monroe vs. #3 Eagle Rock, TBA

Division III
#2 Lincoln vs. #1 LA University

Saturday’s Schedule
Finals
At Dodger Stadium

Division I
#8 North Hollywood vs. #7 Wilmington Banning, 10 a.m.

Open Division
#4 Bell vs. #2 Birmingham, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Thursday’s Schedule
Division IV
Finals
At Venice
#10 LACES vs. #5 University, 4 p.m.

