Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball scores, playoff pairings

More to Read

Thursday’s Schedule Division IV Finals At Venice #10 LACES vs. #5 University, 4 p.m.

Division I #8 North Hollywood vs. #7 Wilmington Banning, 10 a.m.

Division II At higher seeds Monroe 10, Harbor Teacher 7 Eagle Rock 2, Port of LA 1

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.