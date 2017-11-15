UCLA basketball players to speak at news conference on campus this morning

UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill are scheduled to deliver statements to the media at 11 a.m. Wednesday at a news conference at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion, home of Bruins basketball. UCLA coach Steve Alford and athletic director Dan Guerrero are also expected to speak with reporters. No questions to the players will be allowed.

The three, who allegedly shoplifted items while the team was in China last week, could be disciplined by the school, but it is unknown if an announcement on that will be made Wednesday.

It was not clear whether the resolution of the case in China came as a result of insufficient evidence or a negotiated deal involving President Trump, who intervened on the players' behalf last week with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Trump upped the interest in the statements the players will make today when he tweeted the following Wednesday morning:

The Times will bring you details of what was said at the news conference as soon as possible.

