Bennie Boatwright is getting healthier and that should help USC's chances against Arizona State

Update: USC's six-game winning streak, its longest in the Pac-12 since 1992, ended Saturday with a 82-79 loss at UCLA, but the Trojans remain second in the conference behind Arizona . Junior forward Chimezie Metu leads USC in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Trojans have lost five games in a row to the Sun Devils at Wells Fargo Arena. Arizona State, once ranked No. 3 in the nation, fell out of the top 25 this week. The Sun Devils are led by senior guard Tra Holder, who is averaging 19 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.