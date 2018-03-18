USC will continue on in the NIT without Chimezie Metu

Update: USC has won seven of its last nine games. The Trojans are playing in the NIT without leading scorers Metu and Bennie Boatwright, who averaged 13.6 points, but suffered a season-ending knee injury last month. Western Kentucky finished third in the Conference USA season standings before defeating Boston College in the opening round of the NIT. Justin Johnson leads Western Kentucky, averaging 15.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The winner of Monday's game will face the winner of the Stanford-Oklahoma State game.