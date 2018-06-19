Yuya Osako had a surprise in store for those who thought the absence of Shinji Okazaki left Japan little hope of competing with Colombia at the World Cup.
Osako's gritty determination to set up one goal and his 73rd-minute header from Keisuke Honda's corner kick lifted Japan to a surprising 2-1 victory over the Colombians on Tuesday.
Osako won a bouncing ball to begin an early sequence that led to a penalty, put Colombia a man down and gave Japan a 1-0 lead when Shinji Kagawa converted from the spot.
Juan Carlos Osorio wasn’t even a year into his stint as manager of Mexico’s national team when the country’s fickle fans began calling for him to be fired.
Twice wrestled to the ground during the match, England captain Harry Kane finally evaded the Tunisian defense just as time was running out.
Kane found an open area of space at the far post and used his head to meet Harry Maguire's flick-on, scoring the winning goal Monday in a 2-1 victory at the World Cup.
It was relief for Kane and Gareth Southgate, who leapt into the air in delight as his World Cup debut as a coach got off to a winning start.
Romelu Lukaku scored two goals in a six-minute span and Dries Mertens put in another Monday to give Belgium a 3-0 win over Panama at the World Cup.
Saddled with massive expectations and a lineup of talent the envy of others in the tournament, Belgium finally showed flashes of being the dominant team worthy of title consideration.
It took a wonderful strike from Mertens to finally relieve some of the pressure. His perfectly struck volley from about 18 yards came in the 47th minute after Panama was unable to clear a free kick.
Another video review led to a penalty at the World Cup, this time helping Sweden beat South Korea 1-0 Monday.
Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist converted from the spot, sliding his shot into the bottom right corner in the 65th minute.
Referee Joel Aguilar used the replay technology to decide whether South Korea substitute Kim Min-woo had fouled Viktor Claesson in the area after initially waving play on. Kim had tripped Claesson, though, and the converted penalty was enough to give Sweden its first World Cup victory since 2006.
A look at Tuesday’s World Cup matchups:
Switzerland's well-organized defending held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener, keeping Neymar and other attackers at bay for the most part.
Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the 20th minute, with a stylish volley that beat goalkeeper Yann Sommer, bouncing in off the right post. But coach Vladimir Petkovic's Swiss players kept their composure and dominated in midfield for long spells in the Group E match.
Switzerland midfielder Steven Zuber headed in the equalizer in the 50th. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos dismissed complaints that Zuber had shoved defender Miranda out of the way before meeting a corner from Xherdan Shaqiri.
They played the game on the banks of the Moscow River, but given the noise, the waves of green Mexican national team jerseys and multi-colored sombreros and the loud pre-game rendition of “Cielito Lindo,” Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday might as well have been Estadio Azteca.
Of all the things my father brought with him when he first came to the United States from Mexico, his love of soccer has proven to be the most useful.
Aleksandar Kolarov's curling free kick in the 56th minute has helped Serbia to a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in its World Cup opener.
Serbia, which missed out on the 2014 World Cup, had the early advantage in a tough group in Russia that includes five-time champion Brazil and Switzerland, who were set to play later Sunday in Rostov.
After a scoreless first half, Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas withstood a barrage of Serbian challenges to open the second with the boisterous Costa Rican fans cheering him on at Samara Arena.