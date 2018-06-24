Harry Kane scored a hat trick to help England to its most one-sided World Cup victory, a 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday that secured a place in the last 16 with a game to spare.
John Stones headed in two goals and Jesse Lingard curled in another. England's previous high for goals in a World Cup match was set in its 4-2 victory over Germany in 1966 final.
Two of Kane's goals came from the penalty spot and the third via his heel. He leads the tournament with five goals, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.
Mexico moved a big step closer to the knockout round of a seventh straight World Cup with a 2-1 win over South Korea on Saturday at Rostov Arena in the southern port city of Rostov-on-Don.
Toni Kroos scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time from outside the penalty area, and Germany, despite playing a man down, rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 on Saturday to stay alive at the World Cup.
Kroos' goal came off a set play after a foul in the closing minutes of stoppage time. Kroos tapped the ball to Marco Reus, who set it up for Kroos to curl a right-footed shot to the far post. Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen couldn't get his hand on it.
Reus had scored in the 48th minute to pull Germany even after Ola Toivonen's goal in the 32nd put the Swedes in front. Germany finished with 10 men after Jerome Boateng was sent off following a second yellow card with about 10 minutes remaining.
The problem with gold is it’s just a metal until someone takes the time and effort to polish it and make it glisten.
Some Argentines are taking advantage of World Cup fervor.
The security minister of Buenos Aires province said Friday that police have broken up an organization that trafficked marijuana and cocaine in fake World Cup trophies.
The so-called Narcos de la Copa took advantage of the global merchandising boom generated by the soccer tournament to move the drugs without raising suspicions.
Thousands of soccer fans gathered in sports bars, churches, restaurants, pubs, football clubs and makeshift viewing stands all over Southern California on Saturday to watch the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and South Korea.
Who's in, who's out and possible scenarios at the World Cup after Friday’s play:
GROUP A
Russia and Uruguay have clinched berths in the round of 16, and play each other Monday to determine who wins the group. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.
Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri scored in Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Serbia on Friday at the World Cup, and both celebrated by making a nationalist symbol to their ethnic Albanian heritage.
In the tournament's first come-from-behind victory, Xhaka made it 1-1 in the 52nd minute with a powerful shot through a crowded penalty. Shaqiri added the other in injury time after running past the Serbian defense.
Both put their open hands together with their thumbs locked and fingers outstretched to make what looks like the double-headed eagle displayed on Albania's national flag. The thumbs represent the heads of the two eagles, while the fingers look like the feathers.
Mexico fans are trying out a new chant so the country's federation avoids another FIFA fine.
Only time will tell, though, whether some of them won't go back to the old one that got them into trouble in the first place.
Standing next to a golden-domed cathedral, Mexican fans visited the sites of Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia on Friday and practiced a new chant — “eeeeeeee-ROO-si-ya,” the last part meaning Russia in Spanish — that they hope will keep the tournament hosts and organizers happy.