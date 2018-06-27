Mexico’s World Cup is alive but only by the thinnest of margins.
Playing in Yekaterinburg, the easternmost World Cup city, on the border between Asia and Europe, Sweden got second-half goals from Ludwig Augustinsson, Andreas Granqvist and an own goal contributed by Mexican defender Edson Alvarez to stun Mexico 3-0.
But South Korea — and American referee Mark Geiger — rescued El Tri with Kim Young-gwon’s goal in extra time to beat defending champion Germany and save Mexico’s spot in the knockout round.
Jesus Gallardo on Wednesday received what FIFA is calling the fastest yellow card in World Cup history.
The Mexico fullback was booked for a hard tackle just 13 seconds into a match against Sweden.
The record for the fastest red card still belongs to Uruguay's Jose Batista, who was sent off in the first minute against Scotland in 1986.
Fielding a side filled with reserves, Croatia ended Iceland's first World Cup run with a 2-1 win in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
Milan Badelj crashed a volley against the bar, and moments later scored for Croatia in the 53rd minute, sprinting into the area to fire a bouncing shot past goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.
Croatia playmaker Luka Modric led the already-qualified Croats for 65 minutes before being taken off, as his team remained in low gear for most of the match to contain the Icelanders, who had needed a win to hope for a place in the last 16.
Argentina has scraped into the knockout stage of the World Cup after a tense 2-1 victory over Nigeria in a must-win last group game.
Defender Marcos Rojo scored in the 86th to secure the win with volley from the right to spark wild celebrations on the Argentina bench.
After Lionel Messi's exquisite 14th-minute goal was canceled out by Victor Moses' penalty in the 51st minute, Argentina was in danger of being eliminated without winning in Russia.
France got what it wanted and Denmark got what it needed Tuesday on the final day of play in Group C at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.
What neither team got, however, was a goal. Not that it mattered, since the first scoreless draw of the World Cup was enough to give France the group title and Denmark a berth in the second round as runner-up when Peru beat Australia 800 miles away in Sochi, eliminating the Aussies.
France and Denmark will learn their opponents in the knockout stage after the final two Group D games later Tuesday.
Peru has won its first game at the World Cup since 1978 with a 2-0 victory over Australia on Tuesday in the last match of Group C play.
Veteran striker Paolo Guerrero assisted on the first goal when Andre Carrillo volleyed the cross and beat Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan in the 18th minute. Guerrero then got a goal of his own in the 50th minute, finishing a deflected cross from Christian Cueva. It was Peru's first win since beating Iran in the 1978 tournament. They were winless in their previous eight World Cup matches but had not been in the tournament since 1982.
The Peruvians are going out on a high note this time, though, delighting the thousands of fans who made the trip from South America and flooded every city and stadium where they played. Carrillo's goal started Peru's party, and it only became louder and more joyful after Guerrero found the net.
Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty cost Portugal first place in its World Cup group on Monday.
Portugal finished second in Group B after a 1-1 draw with Iran. The 2016 European champions will next face Uruguay on Saturday in the round of 16.
Instead of Ronaldo, it was Ricardo Quaresma who scored for the Portuguese. The 34-year-old midfielder responded to his first start of the tournament by producing one of the more aesthetically pleasing goals of group play.
It has been a difficult tournament so far for reigning champion Germany, which lost its opener to Mexico then needed a goal deep in stoppage time to beat Sweden, keeping alive its hopes of reaching the knockout round.
Now it needs another win if it hopes to continue a streak of never exiting a World Cup in group play, although with the right circumstances, it could also advance with a draw.
Winless South Korea also has a path — albeit a narrow one — open to the second round. The easiest way through would be for the South Koreans to win and Sweden to lose, creating a three-way tie for second that would be broken on goal differential. If Sweden loses and South Korea beats Germany by two or more goals, the Koreans finish second.
Saudi Arabia edged Egypt 2-1 after Salem Aldawsari scored with almost the final kick in a contest where both teams were trying to avoid the last spot in their World Cup group.
Saudi Arabia ends Group A in third place with three points and Egypt finishes with three losses.
Aldawsari scored from a tight angle inside the Egypt penalty area after poking past 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who became the oldest person to take the field in a World Cup.
Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani scored a goal each and Uruguay went on to defeat Russia 3-0 on Monday, finishing undefeated in group play and handing the host nation its first loss of the World Cup.
Both teams were already assured of spots in the knockout round, but Uruguay's victory put it at the top of Group A and looking toward a match in Sochi on Saturday against the second-place finisher from Group B.
Uruguay, which also benefited from an own-goal in the first half, had its third straight shutout of the tournament after consecutive 1-0 victories over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.