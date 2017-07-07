Lonzo Ball struggles with his shot in Summer League debut, a 96-93 loss to Clippers

Less than half a minute into his first game action as a Laker, Lonzo Ball provided a tantalizing glimpse of the future.

He threw a lob to second-year forward Brandon Ingram, who dunked the ball, sending the heavily pro-Laker crowd at Las Vegas Summer League into a frenzy.

“Perfect play,” Ball said. “It was an easy pass. He caught it. That’s a good way to start the game.”

From there the two players’ nights diverged. Ingram, 19, showed off his growth, both physically and mentally. He scored 26 points on nine-for-17 shooting with three assists, three steals and two blocked shots in 31 minutes. Ball, also 19 as a rookie out of UCLA, struggled in his Lakers debut. He made only two of 15 shots and scored five points with five assists, three turnovers, two steals, a block and four rebounds.

“He’s going to be a lot better,” Ingram said. “We know what he can do. We know how he can affect the game. Just come back, just look at film, come back here and put the work in. We’re all here for him, we’re all behind him. He’s going to get better.”

Ball concurred.

“Yeah, only way I can go now is up,” Ball said. “That [should] be the worst game I have all week. Hopefully I keep getting better.”

The Lakers lost to the Clippers, 96-93 in overtime, in their Summer League debut at the Thomas & Mack Center. Clippers guard Sindarious Thornwell scored 26 points, while forward Brice Johnson added 23. Point guard Kendall Marshall had 11 assists.

Right from the start, the attention in the arena keyed on Ball. Early on, he showed off his best skill.

“His passing was incredible,” said Jud Buechler, the Lakers’ Summer League coach. “That first half you can really see what you can do. You can see the ball in his hands. If you’re running the wing, you better pay attention because he’s going to hit you in the side of your head. He can pass the ball, he can run the offense.”

As he struggled more and more with his shot, he heard it from the crowd. A pair of fans chanted “airball” every time he touched the ball. Clippers superfan, Clipper Darrell, shouted at him “Your daddy can’t help you now.”

None of it caused Ball to shy away from taking shots when he was open.

“He has not played a lot of full-court basketball since that last NCAA game,” Buechler said of the Bruins’ loss to Kentucky in March. “We’re not going to use that as an excuse. He needs to get better. But it was a hell of an atmosphere tonight for his first game. I know he’ll be better tomorrow night.”

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli