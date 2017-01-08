Lakers finally get defensive and turn back the Magic, 111-95

The loudest Staples Center got Sunday evening wasn’t for a three-pointer or a flashy dunk. Instead, it came when Julius Randle blocked a Magic shot, wrestled for the loose ball and got it ahead to Brandon Ingram.

Defense excited the crowd during the Lakers’ 111-95 win over the Orlando Magic, and not just when it was chanting for the free tacos that come with a Lakers win when the opponent scores fewer than 100 points. It was only the eighth time all season the Lakers held their opponent under 100.

With the win the Lakers improved to 15-26 while the Magic fell to 16-23.

Rookie Brandon Ingram matched his season high with 17 points to go with two assists and three rebounds. Randle led the Lakers with 19 points, while Timofey Mozgov made all seven of his shot attempts and had 15 points. D’Angelo Russell had 17 points and eight assists and Lou Williams scored 10 points despite missing all seven of his three-point attempts.

After making nearly 70% of their first-quarter shots, the Magic made less than 30% of their shots for the rest of the way.

