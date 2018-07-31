Lakers unveil new uniforms with retro look to the 1980s Showtime era

The Lakers finally unveiled their new uniforms for the 2018-19 season, featuring a throwback look to the 1980s Showtime era.
The jerseys still feature the Nike logo and Wish decal above the Lakers name on the chest, but the numbers feature a drop shadow like the uniforms from the 1980s.
The Lakers’ purple “statement” jersey has the biggest design change, with black piping down each side.
Here’s what the team had to say about the retro look:
“The new Los Angeles Lakers uniforms bring back an element of the 1980s Showtime Era — updated numbers, which use a vertical drop shadow — along with a rounded neckline. The font effect references the Lakers' storied past, while also positioning a fresh direction for the franchise.”