LeBron James' debut in preseason opener draws plenty of attention

There was barely any room to move around in the Lakers locker room at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego. LeBron James wasn’t even at his locker, but a crowd of camera operators encircled it anyway, snapping photos and recording video of the space where a sweatshirt that said “More than an athlete” hung.
“Excuse me, get away from my locker please,” James bellowed as he strolled into the room.
The crowd receded a few feet. When James reached his locker he shared a laugh with Joel Berry II, an undrafted rookie who sat two seats away.
The LeBron James era for the Los Angeles Lakers began 118 miles south of the team’s home arena, with Magic Johnson sitting in a courtside seat, finally getting to see his greatest accomplishment as the Lakers president of basketball operations on the court.
James played 15 minutes and 20 seconds. He scored nine points, making both of his three-point shots, and had four assists and three rebounds.
The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets, 124-107, in their first preseason game. They will play the Nuggets again on Tuesday at Staples Center in their home debut.
The start of the game gave the sold out crowd at the Valley View Casino Center a glimpse at the capability of the roster the Lakers have assembled. When the opening tip came to James, he flicked it over to Rajon Rondo, who threw it ahead to JaVale McGee for a dunk.
James sat at the end of the Lakers’ bench for most of the game, atop a wedge that elevated his torso so his head peeked about a foot above the rest of his teammates.
He clapped and chuckled after a Lance Stephenson hesitation move that led to a basket. He groaned at foul calls conjured by the league’s new points of emphasis for officiating.