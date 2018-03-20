Lakers can't overcome turnovers in loss to Pacers

This time the Lakers couldn't do enough to overcome their mistakes against the Indiana Pacers.
After leading by 12 points in the first half, the Lakers fell to the Indiana Pacers in a double-digit loss that wasn't as close as the final score.
The Pacers beat the Lakers 110-100, handing the Lakers their 39th loss while earning their 41st win.
Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 27 points and Myles Turner led the Pacers with 21 points. Victor Oladipo scored 20.
The last time the Lakers played the Pacers, they overcame a 2-for-14 free throw performance with the help of 33 points from Jordan Clarkson.
This time, they made 16 of 23 free throws, but turned the ball over 13 times. Several of those turnovers came in the third quarter when the Pacers grabbed hold of the game's momentum.
