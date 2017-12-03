Lakers no match for conference-leading Rockets

Long before the final buzzer sounded, the Houston Rockets had finished the Lakers.

The Rockets beat the Lakers 118-95 on Sunday night, dropping the Lakers to 8-15 this season. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 22 points while James Harden led the Rockets with 36. Chris Paul added 21 for the Rockets and Eric Gordon scored 22.

Lonzo Ball, who dealt with tightness in both of his calf muscles during the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, finished with two points, three assists and one rebound.

The Rockets improved to 14-1 in their last 15 games and 18-4 overall. They have the best record in the Western Conference.

The Lakers bench has been one of the highest-scoring units in the NBA, but on Sunday night they hardly scored at all. Only Kuzma cracked double digits. Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson added five points each.

The Lakers will not return to Staples Center until Dec. 18 when they play the Golden State Warriors.

