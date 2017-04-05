Lakers' fast start leads to a 102-95 victory over the Spurs

It was an energetic effort at an inopportune time.

The Lakers built a big lead on the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at AT&T Center, with one of their best first quarters of the season, but one that threatened their positioning for next month's draft lottery.

Ultimately, fueled by a career-high 19 points from Tyler Ennis and an active fourth quarter by David Nwaba, the Lakers held on to win, 102-95.

Their record improved to 23-55, a full game better than the Phoenix Suns, who are facing the Golden State Warriors tonight. The Lakers have a better record than the Suns and Nets.

In their last two meetings, the San Antonio Spurs had beaten the Lakers handily. On Wednesday, though, San Antonio was without Manu Ginobili, who had a right quad contusion, and played its starters sparingly.

The Lakers led by as many as 26 points in the first half. They constructed a 17-0 run spanning the first and second quarters, their longest unanswered run of the season. The Spurs 14 first-quarter points represented a season low for a Lakers opponent.

At halftime the Lakers led by 12. By the end of the third quarter, San Antonio cut that lead to six.

