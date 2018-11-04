Tyson Chandler secures buyout from Suns and plans to sign with Lakers

The Lakers are close to getting the backup center they desperately need after Tyson Chandler secured a buyout from the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Chandler plans to sign a deal with Los Angeles after he clears waivers, according to sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
At 7-foot-1, Chandler would give the Lakers a savvy veteran with size who can rebound and play solid defense behind starting center JaVale McGee.
Chandler, who attended Dominquez High in Compton, wanted to “go in the direction” of joining the Lakers after he and the Suns agreed to a buyout of the $13.6 million left on the final year of a four-year contract he had signed with Phoenix, one source said.
Chandler, 36, who won an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, has developed a reputation as a strong and positive leader in locker rooms over his 18 seasons in the NBA.
The Lakers had been using rookie Johnathan Williams as the backup center, but he has a two-way contract that limits him to 45 days in the NBA. Although he’s active and athletic, Williams is undersized for the position at 6-9.
The Lakers are hopeful that Chandler’s defense will help a team that gives up 121.1 points per game, the third most in the NBA.
He’ll allow McGee to perhaps play fewer minutes than the 27.1 he’s been averaging this season. and Chandler will be the anchor on defense for the Lakers’ second unit that usually has also used 6-9 forward Kyle Kuzma at center.
Chandler averaged 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 12.7 minutes for the Suns this season.