Metta World Peace says Lakers are 'probably not going to bring me back' next season

Metta World Peace isn’t likely to return to the Lakers next season.

“Magic [Johnson] said he’s probably not going to bring me back,” World Peace said Thursday at the team’s training facility in El Segundo after a brief meeting with members of the Lakers' front office. “We talked ‘bout the season and talked about everything. It wasn’t too complicated.”

World Peace, in his 17th NBA season, played in 25 games and averaged 2.3 points.

His most meaningful contribution was serving as a mentor to younger teammates.

“They really appreciated a lot of the things that I brought to the table this year with the rookies,” World Peace said. “And just working hard every day.”

Returning to the Lakers in a different capacity remained a possibility, World Peace said, but it was not discussed during Thursday’s meeting.

World Peace said he wanted to continue to play, and perhaps reach the 20-year mark, though he had not began to consider his options.

World Peace played six seasons for the Lakers and won one NBA title.

He scored 18 points, the most he has scored since November 2013, in a home finale against New Orleans on Tuesday.

The Lakers finished the season 26-56.

