Former Lakers coach Darvin Ham joining Milwaukee Bucks staff

Former Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who had considered taking the upcoming season off, will become an assistant to former Clippers coach Doc Rivers in Milwaukee.

Ham, who the Lakers fired after two seasons, will return to the top assistant spot with the Bucks, a person with knowledge of his plans confirmed to The Times.

In two seasons with the Lakers, Ham went 90-74, guided the team to the inaugural in-season tournament title and coached in the Western Conference finals. However, in two playoff series against Denver, the team lost eight of nine games.

Ham spent the previous four seasons before joining the Lakers working for Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee. Budenholzer had interest in adding Ham to his staff in Phoenix, according to people with knowledge of the situation, but Ham instead chose a return to Milwaukee.

The Lakers are still looking for his replacement.