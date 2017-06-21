The Times' NBA mock draft: Look for Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball to go first and second

A Paul George mega-deal could turn the NBA draft upside down if the Indiana Pacers trade him before or during Thursday night’s proceedings.
They’ve had discussions with multiple teams, including the Lakers, who feel as if they are in prime position to acquire George. The four-time All-Star will be a free agent after the upcoming season, and his agent has informed the Pacers that George wants to return home to Los Angeles and is not willing to re-sign with another team that might try and strike a deal with Indiana.
When the week began, the Boston Celtics made the first bold move, swapping picks with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, the 76ers are poised to take Washington point guard Markelle Fultz first overall.
The Lakers, who hold the second pick, are expected to select UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. The Lakers secured an extra pick later in the first round in a deal Tuesday that sent point guard D’Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn for center Brook Lopez.
The Celtics are expected to take Duke swingman Jayson Tatum third, with Phoenix selecting Kansas swingman Josh Jackson fourth.
Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox probably will go fifth, to Sacramento.
The most recent report was that no deal for George was imminent before the draft. That or any other deal could jumble the order of picks, but here is our current forecast for the first round:
The 2017 Los Angeles Times (mock) draft:
Team; Player; School; Position; Height; Weight
1. PHILADELPHIA; Markelle Fultz; Washington; PG; 6-4; 190
The 76ers swapped picks with the Celtics to get Fultz. He’s considered the most NBA-ready player in the draft.
2. LAKERS; Lonzo Ball; UCLA; PG; 6-6; 190
He’s probably the most polarizing player in the draft because of his trash-talking dad, LaVar. But Lonzo can play, and is the right fit for the Lakers.
3. BOSTON; Jayson Tatum; Duke; SF; 6-8; 205
Celtics President Danny Ainge moved down from first to this spot because he said the player he wants would be available. Tatum is his guy.
4. PHOENIX; Josh Jackson; Kansas; SF; 6-8; 205
Jackson is probably the best athlete in the draft. He’ll give the Suns another very good wing player.
5. SACRAMENTO; De’Aaron Fox; Kentucky; PG; 6-3; 170
His speed and acceleration makes him a good fit with sharpshooter Buddy Hield, which could give the Kings a nice backcourt.
6. ORLANDO; Jonathan Isaac; Florida State; SF/PF; 6-10; 210
Some scouts believe he has the most upside of any player in the draft. He is skilled. He just needs to put on weight and get stronger.
7. MINNESOTA; Lauri Markkanen; Arizona; PF/C; 7-0; 230
He has the ability to be another “stretch four” because he can shoot the ball from distance, making 42.3% of his three-pointers last season.
8. NEW YORK; Frank Ntilikina; France; PG; 6-5; 190
He’s a big guard who fits Phil Jackson’s mold of players for the Knicks’ backcourt. Ntilikina is mature and has a strong basketball IQ.
9. DALLAS; Dennis Smith; North Carolina State; PG; 6-2; 195
The Mavericks need a point guard in the worst way. Smith is an explosive athlete who has tremendous ballhandling skills.
10. SACRAMENTO; Zach Collins; Gonzaga; F/C; 6-11; 230
Collins has shown that he can score down low and step outside to shoot the jumper.
11. CHARLOTTE; Malik Monk; Kentucky; SG; 6-3; 200
Monk can score from all over the court. He has a nice outside shooting stroke from three-point range.
12. DETROIT; Luke Kennard; Duke; G; 6-6; 195
The Pistons need more consistent outside shooting. Kennard made 43.8% of his three-point shots last season for the Blue Devils.
13. DENVER; OG Anunoby; Indiana; SF/PF; 6-7; 235
Anunoby fits the bill for the Nuggets, especially if they end up losing small forward Danilo Gallinari during free agency.
14. MIAMI; Justin Jackson; North Carolina; SF; 6-8; 200
Jackson has a nice all-around skill-set. He can score some and also plays solid defense.
15. PORTLAND; Justin Patton; Creighton; C; 6-11; 230
He’s a project worth taking here. His ability to shoot with some range and pass the ball are good assets.
16. CHICAGO; Donovan Mitchell; Louisville; PG/SG; 6-2; 210
Mitchell is a force on offense and defense. Scouts like his toughness.
17. MILWAUKEE; TJ Leaf; UCLA; PF; 6-10; 225
Leaf has a nice touch for a big man, showing that he can step out and shoot and also run the floor.
18. INDIANA; Jarrett Allen; Texas; C; 6-10; 235
Allen can be an inside presence for the Pacers. He has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, and that will help him to score down low.
19. ATLANTA; Harry Giles; Duke; SF/PF; 6-10; 230
He has a nice NBA body. He’s a tremendous leaper and runs the floor well.
20. PORTLAND; D.J. Wilson; Michigan; SF/PF; 6-10; 240
Wilson is a good defender who can play multiple positions.
21. OKLAHOMA CITY; Isaiah Hartenstein; Germany; PF/C; 7-1; 249
He is versatile enough to play two positions. He is strong, can shoot the ball and passes it as well.
22. BROOKLYN; Ike Anigbogu; UCLA; C; 6-10; 250
Though he’s a project, scouts say he has great upside because of his size, athleticism and defensive motor.
23. TORONTO; Terrance Ferguson; Australia; SG; 6-7; 185
He demonstrated quickness and athleticism while playing in Australia’s National Basketball League last season.
24. UTAH; Jawun Evans; Oklahoma State; PG; 6-0; 185
Evans lacks size but can play both point guard and shooting guard.
25. ORLANDO; Ivan Rabb; California; PF/C; 6-10; 220
Rabb has some tools that enable him to score down low and rebound.
26. PORTLAND; Anzejs Pasecniks; Latvia; C; 7-1; 220
He needs to gain weight and become stronger, but he’s mobile and has some offensive skills.
27. LAKERS; Semi Ojeleye; Southern Methodist; SF/PF; 6-6; 240
He already has an NBA body. He can play two positions in today’s small-ball type lineups.
28. LAKERS; Jonah Bolden; Australia; PF; 6-10; 235
Look for the Lakers to stash the former UCLA player overseas so he can develop and because they don’t want too many rookies on the team.
29. SAN ANTONIO; Josh Hart; Villanova; SG; 6-5; 210
He has improved his game every season. And he is ultra competitive, making him a good fit with the Spurs.
30. UTAH; Tyler Lydon; Syracuse; PF; 6-9; 230
His shooting ability will make Lydon a “stretch four” in the NBA.
