The Times' NBA mock draft: Look for Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball to go first and second

A Paul George mega-deal could turn the NBA draft upside down if the Indiana Pacers trade him before or during Thursday night’s proceedings.

They’ve had discussions with multiple teams, including the Lakers, who feel as if they are in prime position to acquire George. The four-time All-Star will be a free agent after the upcoming season, and his agent has informed the Pacers that George wants to return home to Los Angeles and is not willing to re-sign with another team that might try and strike a deal with Indiana.

When the week began, the Boston Celtics made the first bold move, swapping picks with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, the 76ers are poised to take Washington point guard Markelle Fultz first overall.

The Lakers, who hold the second pick, are expected to select UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. The Lakers secured an extra pick later in the first round in a deal Tuesday that sent point guard D’Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn for center Brook Lopez.

The Celtics are expected to take Duke swingman Jayson Tatum third, with Phoenix selecting Kansas swingman Josh Jackson fourth.

Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox probably will go fifth, to Sacramento.

The most recent report was that no deal for George was imminent before the draft. That or any other deal could jumble the order of picks, but here is our current forecast for the first round:

The 2017 Los Angeles Times (mock) draft:

Team; Player; School; Position; Height; Weight

1. PHILADELPHIA; Markelle Fultz; Washington; PG; 6-4; 190

The 76ers swapped picks with the Celtics to get Fultz. He’s considered the most NBA-ready player in the draft.

2. LAKERS; Lonzo Ball; UCLA; PG; 6-6; 190

He’s probably the most polarizing player in the draft because of his trash-talking dad, LaVar. But Lonzo can play, and is the right fit for the Lakers.

3. BOSTON; Jayson Tatum; Duke; SF; 6-8; 205

Celtics President Danny Ainge moved down from first to this spot because he said the player he wants would be available. Tatum is his guy.

4. PHOENIX; Josh Jackson; Kansas; SF; 6-8; 205

Jackson is probably the best athlete in the draft. He’ll give the Suns another very good wing player.

5. SACRAMENTO; De’Aaron Fox; Kentucky; PG; 6-3; 170

His speed and acceleration makes him a good fit with sharpshooter Buddy Hield, which could give the Kings a nice backcourt.

6. ORLANDO; Jonathan Isaac; Florida State; SF/PF; 6-10; 210

Some scouts believe he has the most upside of any player in the draft. He is skilled. He just needs to put on weight and get stronger.

7. MINNESOTA; Lauri Markkanen; Arizona; PF/C; 7-0; 230

He has the ability to be another “stretch four” because he can shoot the ball from distance, making 42.3% of his three-pointers last season.

8. NEW YORK; Frank Ntilikina; France; PG; 6-5; 190

He’s a big guard who fits Phil Jackson’s mold of players for the Knicks’ backcourt. Ntilikina is mature and has a strong basketball IQ.

9. DALLAS; Dennis Smith; North Carolina State; PG; 6-2; 195

The Mavericks need a point guard in the worst way. Smith is an explosive athlete who has tremendous ballhandling skills.

10. SACRAMENTO; Zach Collins; Gonzaga; F/C; 6-11; 230

Collins has shown that he can score down low and step outside to shoot the jumper.

11. CHARLOTTE; Malik Monk; Kentucky; SG; 6-3; 200

Monk can score from all over the court. He has a nice outside shooting stroke from three-point range.

12. DETROIT; Luke Kennard; Duke; G; 6-6; 195

The Pistons need more consistent outside shooting. Kennard made 43.8% of his three-point shots last season for the Blue Devils.

13. DENVER; OG Anunoby; Indiana; SF/PF; 6-7; 235

Anunoby fits the bill for the Nuggets, especially if they end up losing small forward Danilo Gallinari during free agency.