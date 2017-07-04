Getting out the All-Star vote

Do Dodgers fans vote for the All-Star Game? Indeed they do. Balloting is exclusively online, and the data available includes the breakdown of voters by their favorite team.

This is a breakdown of voters rather than votes, but the unheralded Justin Smoak of the Toronto Blue Jays winning the American League first base balloting is an indication that there is some relationship between voters and votes.

Data on exactly how many votes were cast by each fan base were not made available.

Here is a look at the teams with the most fans casting ballots:

1. Toronto Blue Jays

2. Chicago Cubs

3. Cleveland Indians

4. New York Yankees

5. Houston Astros

6. L.A. Dodgers

7. Kansas City Royals

8. Washington Nationals

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Boston Red Sox

Source: Major League Baseball Advanced Mediastats box.