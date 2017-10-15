Yankees' CC Sabathia isn't worried about two struggling young teammates

At age 37, CC Sabathia has experienced it all. Years ago, he lost eight mph on his fastball. Years later, he recouped half of that. Last year, in his 16th major league season, he introduced an effective cutter to his repertoire. His reestablishment this season became essential to the New York Yankees’ playoff qualification.

But perhaps most important to the 2017 team was hitting from Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the Yankees’ 25-year-old right fielder and 24-year-old catcher. They hit 95 home runs and had a combined .281 average.

Their production has regressed as New York has fallen behind 2-0 to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, which continues Monday with Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. In 72 plate appearances this postseason, Judge and Sanchez are hitting .154 with a .236 on-base percentage. They’ve homered at half the frequency they did in the regular season.

Yet, Sabathia, the Yankees’ Game 3 starter, is unworried about their play. Asked Sunday whether he planned to speak to Judge and Sanchez, he noted that there was no need. They aren’t acting any differently.

“I don't know if it's maturity or just being dumb,” Sabathia said. “They don't know, you know?”

Neither Judge nor Sanchez had participated in postseasons. Manager Joe Girardi said the duo will remain in the same place in the battiing order.

“I'm going to stick with the same lineup, because things can turn really quickly,” Girardi said. “There’s a lot of guys that struggle in the postseason. That's just what it is. If you just start moving people around trying to play a hot hand, it doesn't necessarily work.”

Girardi stressed he did not think they were pressing to an abnormal degree.

“I think they're seeing a lot of good pitching,” Girardi said. “They're making pitches on these kids. And, maybe, are they trying a little bit too hard? Yeah, of course. But I think everyone out there's probably trying a little bit too hard.”

The Astros have won each of the first two games 2-1. George Springer, their leadoff hitter who hit 34 homers in the regular season, is hitless in the series. So is No. 2 hitter, Josh Reddick, who hit .314. Offense has been limited and the Astros can’t count on Judge and Sanchez continuing to struggle.

“They have big swings,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “When Judge swings, it's scary. When Sanchez swings, it's scary.”

Sabathia will face Charlie Morton, a veteran right-hander signed in the offseason who was 14-7 with a 3.62 earned-run average. Long reliant on his sinker, which didn’t stymie left-handed hitters, Morton increased his curveball usage and produced better results. Now, the New Jersey native will pitch against his childhood favorite team.

“It will be the biggest game of my career,” Morton said.

The Yankees will start midseason acquisition Sonny Gray in Tuesday’s Game 4. The Astros probably will counter with Lance McCullers or Brad Peacock, both right-handers. But Peacock warmed up late in the Game 2 and could be available behind Morton.

Collin McHugh, a starter who did not make Houston’s division series roster, is also an option. If Justin Verlander’s appearance in Game 4 of that ALDS indicates how Hinch will manage this postseason, he will be unafraid to deploy any starters in relief roles, even in non-elimination situations.

If the Astros win Monday, the Yankees will be forced to win four consecutive elimination games to reach the World Series. Of course, they have won four elimination games this month, beginning with their wild-card win over Minnesota on Oct. 3 and three against the Cleveland Indians in an ALDS.

“It's not like we haven't been here before,” Girardi said.

