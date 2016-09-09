GM defends Tebow signing

General Manager Sandy Alderson defended the New York Mets’ minor league deal with Tim Tebow, saying it wasn’t about merchandising. The popular but controversial former NFL quarterback, who’s trying to start a baseball career, received a $100,000 signing bonus, which Alderson said wouldn’t be practical only as an attempt to market Tebow’s name.

“The notion that we’re going to spend $100,000 . . . so we can sell a couple hundred dollars’ worth of T-shirts in Kingsport, those economics don’t work,” Alderson said. “This was not about making money. This was about baseball.”

Former Dodgers, Atlanta and San Diego outfielder Hector Olivera was convicted in Arlington, Va., of a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an April 13 incident. . . . Mets second baseman Neil Walker had season-ending surgery to repair a herniated disk.