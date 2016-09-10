Indians’ Salazar to bypass start

Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar won’t make his next scheduled start because of a sore right forearm.

Salazar was lifted after four innings Friday night against the Minnesota Twins after experiencing tightness in his forearm.

Etc.

Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg said he isn’t sure whether he will pitch again this season. He left Wednesday’s start against Philadelphia in the third inning. Tests showed he has a strained flexor mass in his right elbow. ... Minnesota put third baseman Trevor Plouffe on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique. ... Arizona catcher Chris Herrmann is out for the season and will need surgery after breaking two bones in his left hand while sliding Friday, and outfielder A.J. Pollock has a strained groin and could be out for the rest of the season.