Red Sox's David Ortiz ties Mickey Mantle on home run list

Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz hit his 536th home run Monday to tie Mickey Mantle for 17th on the all-time list.

Ortiz, 40, has 33 home runs this season, which he says will be his last.

The solo shot came in the sixth inning against Baltimore’s Oliver Drake.

Mike Schmidt is next on the career list, with 548.

Suzuki passes Brock on hits list

Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, 42, hit a two-run single to surpass Lou Brock for 25th place on the all-time hits list with 3,024.

Salazar could be sidelined a month

Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar will be sidelined for three to four weeks because of a forearm injury.

The Indians said Salazar (11-6, 3.87 earned-run average) will get a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday and stop throwing for about 10 days.

Harrison might be out for the season

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison probably will sit out the rest of the season because of a strained right groin suffered Saturday while running the bases.

Harrison is batting .283 with four home runs and 19 stolen bases.