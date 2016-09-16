Mets get three players back in lineup this weekend, including Jacob deGrom

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins, his first appearance since Sept. 1, and first baseman Lucas Duda is to be activated from the disabled list Saturday after recovering from a stress fracture in his lower back.

DeGrom, who was idled by forearm soreness, will be limited to about 75 pitches. Duda last played May 20.

In addition, outfielder Juan Lagares was activated from the disabled list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Twins. Sidelined since late July because of the thumb injury, Lagares will be limited to a defensive replacement role.

Infielder Wilmer Flores, out since last weekend, said he had an injection of painkiller in his right wrist Thursday and hopes to return soon. Left-hander Steven Matz, who has not pitched since Aug. 14 because of shoulder tightness, is to throw a bullpen session Saturday.

Etc.

Atlanta Braves reliever Jose Ramirez has been given a three-game suspension by Major League Baseball for throwing a pitch near the head of Miami Marlins ace Jose Fernandez. The commissioner's office says Ramirez has decided to appeal, so he remains eligible to pitch until the process is complete. . . . Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes, close to returning after missing six weeks with a separated shoulder, suffered a broken wrist in a minor league game, ending his season. . . .

All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve rejoined Houston’s lineup two days after experiencing oblique muscle discomfort, but rookie third baseman Alex Bregman was sidelined by a hamstring injury. . . . Cincinnati put center fielder Billy Hamilton on the 15-day DL because of an oblique strain.