MLB: Nationals' Blake Treinen loses his job as closer

Right-hander Blake Treinen was removed Wednesday as closer for the Washington Nationals and manager Dusty Baker said the job will be a “mix and match” plan with right-handers Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover sharing the duties.
Kelley earned his first save of the season in Washington’s 3-1 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday after Treinen gave up a run, two hits and two walks, and recorded only one out in the ninth inning.
Treinen has a 7.11 ERA with three saves in eight games.
Baker said Treinen will return to the set-up role “he had success in.”
Suzuki homers in Seattle
Ichiro Suzuki of the Miami Marlins, in possibly his final game in Seattle, hit a home run on the first pitch of the ninth inning against Evan Marshall.
Suzuki, 43, got the start in right field and had two hits. He spent the first 111/2 seasons of his major league career with the Mariners.
Seattle won the game, 10-5.
Cosart is put on DL
Right-hander Jarred Cosart was put on the 10-day DL by the San Diego Padres, a day after leaving a game against Arizona because of a hamstring strain.