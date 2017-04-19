Sports MLB

MLB: Nationals' Blake Treinen loses his job as closer

Right-hander Blake Treinen was removed Wednesday as closer for the Washington Nationals and manager Dusty Baker said the job will be a “mix and match” plan with right-handers Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover sharing the duties.

Kelley earned his first save of the season in Washington’s 3-1 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday after Treinen gave up a run, two hits and two walks, and recorded only one out in the ninth inning.

Treinen has a 7.11 ERA with three saves in eight games.

Baker said Treinen will return to the set-up role “he had success in.”

Suzuki homers in Seattle

Ichiro Suzuki of the Miami Marlins, in possibly his final game in Seattle, hit a home run on the first pitch of the ninth inning against Evan Marshall.

Suzuki, 43, got the start in right field and had two hits. He spent the first 111/2 seasons of his major league career with the Mariners.

Seattle won the game, 10-5.

Cosart is put on DL

Right-hander Jarred Cosart was put on the 10-day DL by the San Diego Padres, a day after leaving a game against Arizona because of a hamstring strain.

