MLB: Nationals' Blake Treinen loses his job as closer

Right-hander Blake Treinen was removed Wednesday as closer for the Washington Nationals and manager Dusty Baker said the job will be a “mix and match” plan with right-handers Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover sharing the duties.

Kelley earned his first save of the season in Washington’s 3-1 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday after Treinen gave up a run, two hits and two walks, and recorded only one out in the ninth inning.

Treinen has a 7.11 ERA with three saves in eight games.

Baker said Treinen will return to the set-up role “he had success in.”

Suzuki homers in Seattle

Ichiro Suzuki of the Miami Marlins, in possibly his final game in Seattle, hit a home run on the first pitch of the ninth inning against Evan Marshall.

Suzuki, 43, got the start in right field and had two hits. He spent the first 111/2 seasons of his major league career with the Mariners.

Seattle won the game, 10-5.

Cosart is put on DL

Right-hander Jarred Cosart was put on the 10-day DL by the San Diego Padres, a day after leaving a game against Arizona because of a hamstring strain.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad.

sports@latimes.com