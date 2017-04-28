MLB: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes put on the 10-day DL

The New York Mets placed outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

His absence is another blow to a team that has lost six straight, nine of 10 and fallen into last place in the NL East. He is hitting .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs.

“They didn't really see a lot,” manager Terry Collins said of Cespedes' MRI. “It's probably better news than we thought. It's still going to be awhile, obviously, but it's in a different part of (the hamstring) where the injury was last week.”

The Mets also said Friday they have recalled left-hander Sean Gilmartin from Triple-A Las Vegas. He appeared in one game for the Mets this season.

Cespedes doubled in the fourth inning Thursday against Atlanta and limped into second. He needed help to reach the dugout.

On April 20, he left the game against Philadelphia because of a hamstring problem and returned to the lineup Wednesday.

“I haven't talked to him except after the game yesterday, and he's like everybody,” Collins said. “We're all frustrated right now.”

Collins also said pitcher Noah Syndergaard tossed Friday afternoon and could potentially pitch again as early as Sunday if the right-hander reported no discomfort. Syndergaard was scratched from his start Thursday because of biceps and shoulder discomfort.

Mariners’ Hernandez to the DL

Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez is expected to miss three to four weeks because of bursitis in his right shoulder.

Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after he pitched only two innings in his start at Detroit the previous night. He allowed four runs and threw 48 pitches. Hernandez is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts this season.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger, also injured Tuesday, has a Grade 2 sprain of his right oblique and is expected to be out three to four weeks. He's batting .338 with four homers and 16 RBIs.

Both players underwent testing Friday in Seattle. Hernandez, 31, has made at least 30 starts for the Mariners every season from 2006-15 before missing almost two months with a calf injury in 2016.

