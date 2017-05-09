MLB: Zach Britton returns to Orioles’ DL

Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton said Tuesday he is preparing for a longer stay on the disabled list after returning too quickly from a forearm injury, but refuted reports he could be out for 60 days.

Britton was on the DL from April 16 to May 2 because of a strained left forearm. He pitched in two games, felt discomfort in the arm and was put back on the 10-day DL on Saturday.

Britton is five for five in save opportunities with a 1.00 ERA.

Major League Baseball upheld a one-game suspension of Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano for his role in a scrap with the Detroit Tigers last month. Sano sat out Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. ... San Francisco Giants closer Mark Melancon, who has six saves in eight chances, was put on the DL because of a sore forearm. The move is retroactive to Saturday. ... The Philadelphia Phillies acquired reliever Casey Fien from the Seattle Mariners for cash and assigned him to triple-A Lehigh Valley. The right-hander had a 15.00 ERA in six games.